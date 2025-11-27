Bureau County Grand Jury: Nov. 14

An aerial view of the Bureau County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Grand Jury considered the following cases on Nov. 14.

The following cases were presented by State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson and Assistant State’s Attorney William Brozovich before judges Geno J. Caffarini and James Andreoni:

Casey M. Evans, 49, Princeton, was indicted on a Class 4 felony charge of driving while license revoked. She is accused of driving while her privileges were revoked and has two previous convictions for the same offense. A Princeton police officer testified. Evans is on pretrial release.

Hunter J. Bland, 24, Manlius, was indicted on two counts of Class 2 felony unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. He is accused of failing to register on his annual registration due date in September. A Bureau County Sheriff’s Department sergeant testified. Bland is on pretrial release.

Rigoberto Mejia, 33, DePue, was indicted on a Class 4 felony charge of driving while license revoked. He is accused of driving while his privileges were revoked and has two previous convictions for the same offense. A Ladd police officer testified. Mejia is on pretrial release.

Angalo C. Magnotti, 35, Spring Valley, was indicted on two counts of Class 3 felony threatening a public official. He is accused of threatening to kill two Spring Valley police officers. A Spring Valley police officer testified. Magnotti is detained at the Bureau County Jail following a detention hearing.

Jeremiah J. Widmer, 45, Princeton, was indicted on Class 3 felony escape and Class 4 felony criminal damage to government property. He is accused of violating home confinement terms by removing his GPS ankle monitor and damaging the device. A pretrial services officer testified. Widmer is detained at the Bureau County Jail following a detention hearing.

Steven J. Cain, 36, Princeton, was indicted on a Class 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine. A Princeton police officer testified. Cain is on pretrial release.

Tammie N. Snow, 40, Princeton, was indicted on a Class X felony charge of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A Bureau County Sheriff’s Department investigator testified. Snow is on pretrial release.

Two cases were suppressed.

The indictments are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.