Thrivent Financial office moves to Streator from Ottawa

Lane Welch - Thrivent Financial recently moved her office to the second floor of Main Street Market at 317 E. Main St., Streator.

The office, which provides financial services, was previously located at 724 Columbus St., Ottawa.

