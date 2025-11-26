Ottawa’s Boatyard Bar & Bistro closes for winter season

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro, 1130 N. 27th Road, Ottawa, closed for the season.

“Thank you all for a great first year. We can’t wait to see you in the spring,” read a post on the business’s social media.

The waterfront restaurant will reopen in March.

