Ottawa’s Boatyard Bar & Bistro closes for winter season

Waterfront restaurant to reopen in March after first year

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro, 1130 N. 27th Road, Ottawa, closed for the season. (Scott Anderson)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro, 1130 N. 27th Road, Ottawa, closed for the season.

“Thank you all for a great first year. We can’t wait to see you in the spring,” read a post on the business’s social media.

The waterfront restaurant will reopen in March.

