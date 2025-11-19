L-P High School investigating employee misconduct report

La Salle-Peru High School District has confirmed that they are investigating a report of district employee misconduct. (Shaw Local News Network)

The La Salle-Peru High School District 120 Board of Education has confirmed that it is investigating a report of district employee misconduct.

“The report is in the process of being investigated in accordance with the board’s policies and procedures,” the board said in a statement Wednesday. “Since the District custom is not to comment upon possible or ongoing employee disciplinary matters, we have no further comment at the current time.”

The board will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the Thomas J. McCormack Library Media Center.