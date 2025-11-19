Shaw Local

L-P High School investigating employee misconduct report

The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment.

La Salle-Peru High School District has confirmed that they are investigating a report of district employee misconduct. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The La Salle-Peru High School District 120 Board of Education has confirmed that it is investigating a report of district employee misconduct.

“The report is in the process of being investigated in accordance with the board’s policies and procedures,” the board said in a statement Wednesday. “Since the District custom is not to comment upon possible or ongoing employee disciplinary matters, we have no further comment at the current time.”

The board will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the Thomas J. McCormack Library Media Center.

