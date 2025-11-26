Hey Sweetie candy and ice cream store to close in Ottawa

Hey Sweetie, a candy and ice cream store in downtown Ottawa will soon close its doors.

“It has been a very difficult decision that we have been prayerfully making,” owner Stephanie Cato said in a video on social media Tuesday, announcing the decision with her husband and youngest daughter by her side. “It was very difficult. Lots of tears. Now we’re definitely at peace with the decision because I need to be here for my crew.”

Cato said she plans to spend more time with her family.

The shop opened in spring 2024 at 203 W. Main St. Cato said she appreciated the support she’s received from the Ottawa community.

Hey Sweetie will remain open until at least the end of the year. She said a closing date has not been set.

Hey Sweetie owner Stephanie Cato shows one of the many candy selections at her downtown Ottawa shop. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.