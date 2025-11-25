Ottawa Downtown Association wins State revitalization award

The Ottawa Downtown Association was honored with the 2025 Lt. Governor’s Award for Excellence in Revitalization at the Illinois Main Street Awards Banquet. (Scott Anderson)

The award recognizes the Explore Downtown Ottawa wayfinding signage and interactive map, a project designed to make it easier and more fun for residents and visitors to discover Ottawa’s downtown offerings.

“From clear, modern signage to an engaging digital experience, this initiative has been a true community collaboration,” read a post on the association’s social media about the award. “Thank you to our incredible partners, volunteers, and downtown businesses who helped bring this vision to life. This award celebrates not just the project, but the passion and teamwork that fuel Ottawa every day.”

