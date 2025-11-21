Twin fires in Utica send first-responders scrambling

A fire ignited leaves surrounding the cemetery on Friday, November 21, 2025 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Utica. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Two fires broke out Friday afternoon at a Utica company and at a cemetery. The former drew firefighters while the latter drew the ire of village officials.

A fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Consolidated Grain and Barge, located south of the Utica Police Station. Access was denied to Shaw Local by plant personnel and Utica firefighters were not immediately available for comment.

The Consolidated fire is a developing story and will be updated.

Firefighters were not needed at St. Mary’s Cemetery west of Route 178, where thick smoke was left by what can only loosely described as a controlled burn.

Utica Mayor David Stewart accompanied village personnel to inspect the fire and discovered leaves in the east ravine had been ignited.

Stewart said the fire did not appear to violate the village’s burn ban, which does permit the incineration of yard waste this time of year.

“It would have been nice if somebody was keeping an eye on it,” Stewart said with disapproval.