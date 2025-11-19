Shaw Local

Bald eagles found dead at Starved Rock and DeKalb County

Human interference ruled out, Conservation police say

This injured bald eagle died after Conservation police rescued it near Starved Rock. Sgt. Phil Wire the bird died from injuries sustained in the wild and not because of human interference. Coincidentally, a second eagle was found dead in DeKalb County recently. (Photo provided by )

By Tom Collins

Two bald eagles have died from injuries, not believed to be the result of human contact, near Starved Rock State Park and in northern DeKalb County, Illinois Conservation police said.

Sgt. Phil Wire confirmed on Tuesday two reports bald eagles had perished from injuries. In both cases, the birds died from injuries sustained in the wild and not because of human interference.

The first bird was reported injured early Saturday when fishermen on Plum Island near Starved Rock contacted Conservation police. The injured eagle was recovered around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and taken to Oaken Acres in Sycamore, but died overnight.

“It was in rough shape and we were hoping for the best,” Wire said.

Coincidentally, a second eagle was found deceased Tuesday in a wooded area by Kirkland in DeKalb County.

