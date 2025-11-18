Princeton churches to serve free Thanksgiving dinner

The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will partner with St. Louis Catholic Church and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church to serve its 25th annual free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27.

The meals include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stuffing, dinner roll, and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Dine-in seating is available at 11 a.m. or noon in the church’s Community Life Center building. Walk-ins will not be allowed. The dinners are available for curbside pickup or delivery within 15 miles of Princeton. Free-will offerings will be accepted to support outreach events.

Due to the dinners being limited to 250 meals, reservations are required to attend. Reservations are due 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

To reserve a dine-in, delivery, or curbside meal, visit eccprinceton.org/Thanksgiving or call 815-878-5473.

The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.