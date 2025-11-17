Barn at Deer Park opens as year-round event venue in Ottawa

The Barn at Deer Park recently opened for year-round events in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Margie Warrick)

The venue is located in a renovated barn at 1034 N. 2401st Road. The barn was built in the 1920s. Owner Margie Warwick believes it was a rebuild of a barn most likely built between 1896 and 1900, when the original house on the property was built.

The Barn is situated on a 2.5-acre country homestead near Starved Rock State Park and features a loft, a large covered patio, an open kitchen, bar area, and space to mingle, including a large outdoor fire pit area. Air conditioning and heat allow for year-round use.

The Barn can accommodate 100 people inside. The large back patio and back outdoor space can accommodate an additional 100.

“[The party size] depends on if an event is totally inside, like now, or if it is an event in the spring, summer, or fall, where the outside areas can be used in addition to the barn itself,” Warrick said.

The venue can host a bridal shower, birthday party, retirement celebration, baby shower, office party, or wedding, among other events.

For more information, find The Barn at Deer Park on social media.

