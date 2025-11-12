State board to meet next week on future of OSF St. Elizabeth’s OB, ICU units

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Illinois, is facing a state review board decision on the future of its obstetrics and intensive care units. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board will meet Tuesday, Nov. 18, to vote on OSF HealthCare’s consolidation plan and whether or not St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa can keep its obstetrics and intensive care units open.

The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Municipal Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook.

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa (CHO), a local advocacy group opposing the consolidation, has asked local residents to attend the meeting to show community support.

CHO has arranged a free bus for those who can attend the meeting next week. Attendance is encouraged for anyone wishing to speak or simply to show support during the board’s deliberations on the future of the OB and ICU services at the Ottawa hospital.

“I believe it is important for the community to show up because this decision affects the quality of care we can receive locally,” said Peg Reagan. “The community has shown up in support of these efforts in the last couple years. I would hope those that are available could make the trip to Bolingbrook and continue to show the board that our eastern La Salle County communities do care about the Boards decision-making."

Seats can be reserved through the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 815-433-0084. Those attending are invited to wear red, though it is not required.