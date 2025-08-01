State board delays review of OSF consolidation plan until November

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has deferred consideration of OSF HealthCare’s consolidation proposal until Nov. 18, according to board staff. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has deferred consideration of OSF HealthCare’s consolidation proposal until Nov. 18, according to board staff.

The proposal outlines OSF’s plan to shift key hospital services from Ottawa to Peru - a move that has drawn opposition from residents and officials alike in eastern La Salle County.

Specifically, OSF plans to reduce the Ottawa hospital’s capacity from 99 to 38 beds, and to eliminate the intensive care unit, labor and delivery services and most medical-surgical beds.

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa (CHO), a local watchdog group, recently asked the Illinois Attorney General to investigate the proposal, arguing that they have created a healthcare monopoly and the decision will reduce access to care in the region.

It is unclear whether the board’s decision to delay consideration is related to the request for a civil investigation.

Colleen Burns, a CHO founding member, provided a written statement in response to the state board delaying their decision.

“CHO is pleased that the state planning board has postponed the decision on this highly impactful project in order to review all relevant information before making a final decision,” she said.

“The 71-page filing to the IL Attorney General’s office was submitted to the planning board as written opposition to the project,” she said. “So, we are inclined to think that the board is taking this additional time to review the data and information closely as part of their decision-making process.”

OSF Media Relations Coordinator Paul Arco provided Shaw Local a written statement on their agreement with the state board to delay the proposal.

“We agreed to the extension in collaboration with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to allow for additional time to ensure all relevant information is considered,” he said. “We remain committed to transparency and to serving the best interests of the communities we have been called to serve.”

Burns said CHO will contact individuals who had reserved a seat on a chartered bus to the meeting and will share updates when a new hearing date is scheduled.

Those who planned to attend on their own are encouraged to watch for further announcements.