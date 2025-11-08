Paperwork: Looks like the Golden Rule does not apply well to flies

I had a deeply religious question on my mind a few weeks ago.

My friend Mike is a man of faith, which he has discussed many times. He was the perfect guy to ask, so I did while we were digging into lunch plates at a local restaurant.

“Hey Mike,” I said. “Got a question for you. Would Jesus swat a fly or stomp on a spider?”

He knew right away what I was getting at. My simple query quickly triggers bigger questions about the morality of ending a life. But I didn’t want to go that far. I just thought it would be fun to hear his answer.

The question popped into my head a few days earlier when there was a fly in the house. It was irritating and against house rules. (And don’t get me started on the role the vile insect plays in countless horror movies.)

My instinct was immediate – find the swatter. The fly swatter is a killing tool, right? Swatting flies is expected and applauded. You probably know someone who has mastered the trick of the clap kill – clapping your hands together at the right place and speed to catch the fly as it attempts to escape. A bit messy but an admirable skill.

Flies like windows so I waited til he landed as expected. Then, whack-o. Got ‘em. And then the Jesus question hit me. Probably because whenever I kill a fly, moth or spider I feel some guilt. It feels wrong.

And what is it some suggest when facing issues of right and wrong? Ask yourself: What would Jesus do?

Mike told me to relax. He was not aware of any references in the Bible suggesting flies should not be swatted. After our lunch, though, I did an online query. The internet, of course, answers all questions. Sources were not cited, but what I found seems reasonable:

“While there’s no direct biblical instruction on killing a fly or squashing a spider, the general Christian view is that it’s not a sin to kill insects or pests when they pose a threat to health, home, or livelihood, or as an accident, but unnecessary or gratuitous killing of creatures is discouraged out of respect for God’s creation. An emphasis on intention is key: if the action is for self-defense or to remove a nuisance, it’s generally accepted; if it’s out of cruelty, it’s immoral.”

There’s more ...

“If a fly or spider is causing a problem, killing it is acceptable. If it’s not causing harm, it’s better to leave it alone or even try to safely remove it from the house.”

“Killing insects for food [like fish or game] or for educational purposes, such as a science class, is not considered sinful.”

Spraying a fly just to watch it squirm is just plain wrong. And why kill spiders or ants in their natural habitat?

This advice comes down to attitude and purpose. And, like the Golden Rule, it’s an individual choice faced in a variety of situations every day. There’s a lot of people who don’t treat others as they would like to be treated themselves.

I am pretty sure many of you will not hesitate to swat flies and stomp on spiders in the house. I probably will at times.

My online search did not answer my question. What would Jesus do? A silly question I guess. Don’t let it haunt your day. Although I should mention the question did linger with my friend Mike.

Shortly after our lunch he called to share relevant news. Frank, a spider who webbed in his garage for a long time, had died. Mike considered Frank a friend and left him alone.

“I wanted you to know I gave him a proper burial,” Mike said. “He killed many a fly.”

