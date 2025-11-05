Walnut resident named international legal association president-elect

GROWMARK, Inc. senior associate general counsel Mark D. Hansen of Walnut recently was elected president-elect of the International Association of Defense Counsel for 2025-26.

The election was announced during the International Association of Defense Counsel’s 2025 annual meeting held in Quebec City, Canada.

Hansen received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and juris doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law. He worked as a shareholder and director at Heyl, Royster, Voelker and Allen. Hansen represented clients in product liability, commercial litigation matters, and professional liability. He currently works at GROWMARK, Inc., overseeing litigation and providing the company’s operations legal counsel.

Hansen has been an International Association of Defense Counsel member for 13 years. He completed a three-year term as corporate vice president and served as a board liaison to various advisory boards and key committees. Hansen is also a Litigation Counsel of America and The Society of Trial Lawyers member and serves on the DRI – The Voice of the Defense Bar board of directors.

The International Association of Defense Counsel is an invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys representing corporate and insurance interests. The association’s purpose includes enhancing professional skills development, promoting collegiality and professionalism, and fostering camaraderie among members, clients, and the civil justice community.