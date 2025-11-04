Six seniors, one common goal for Princeton volleyball

The Princeton volleyball team has six seniors this season all with one common goal: win a regional.

They share with the BCR what achieving that goal winning their first regional championship together, Princeton’s first in four years, means to them:

Keighley Davis

“To me winning a regional as a senior means so much since it is my last year and it’s my last chance. Being able to win with this group of girls when we have all worked so hard to get to were we are just makes it so much better. We have worked to hard as a group and this has been one of are goals all season to win a regional.”

Camryn Driscoll

“It truly means a lot. I feel like that was a goal of ours at the beginning of the season and I’m so glad we were able to fulfill that. As a group we hadn’t been able to win regionals together yet so it feels amazing to win regionals in this last year playing together because we’ve been working so hard.”

Makayla Hecht

“It means a lot winning it since the last one was in 2021 and my sister (McKenzie) was on it. We’ve worked all season for this and we really showed up tonight. Very proud of everyone.”

Caroline Kuetzer

“Winning regionals as a senior means everything to me. After this being my third season on varsity and not being able to make it out of regionals my sophomore and junior year, there was no better way then to finish off my last season with the title “regionals champions.” After playing with these girls for so many years and having created so many memories, this one will definitely be my favorite."

Keely Lawson

“I told coach in the summer, ‘This is it. This is the year.’ And it just means so much because we’ve worked our butts off for this moment.”

Kathy Maciczak

“To me winning regionals especially in our senior year is something special. It has always been a goal for our team to be regional champions so the fact we get to share the memory of bringing a plaque home to Princeton is really great. Especially doing it senior year and winning it at home, there couldn’t be a better way to finish the last game I got to play with a great group of girls at Prouty Gym.”