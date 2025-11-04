Roalson, Less dropped from Ottawa ‘Jane Doe’ lawsuit

Two more defendants in the “Jane Doe” lawsuit against the city of Ottawa have been dropped from the case.

A former DUI suspect identified only as “Jane Doe” had filed a lawsuit in 2023 against the city of Ottawa , several police officers and then-Commissioner James Less for allegedly keeping nude photos and videos of her.

Recently, however, the court dismissed civil allegations against Less and former Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson.

“The accusations that were brought against me in the Jane Doe lawsuit were false and unsubstantiated,” Roalson said in a Tuesday statement. “There was no credible evidence or basis for the suit against (previously dismissed defendants) Sgt. Scott Harden, Officer Kari Whalen, myself or then-Commissioner James Less.

“This was determined after an extensive investigation including legal depositions and forensic analysis of cell phones,” he said. “Like the others dismissed in the case when the allegations were filed in court, we were not at liberty to comment or speak about the pending litigation. If I had been able to speak about the case, I would have denied these false allegations filed against me.”

Less also issued a Tuesday statement.

“The accusations that were brought against me were absolutely false and unsubstantiated by any credible evidence,” Less said. “Due to standard policy I was unable to comment on the pending litigation. Following a thorough investigation, including individual legal depositions and forensic analysis of cell phones, NO evidence was found to corroborate the false claims brought against me.

“Being named in this lawsuit caused negative impacts in both my personal and professional relationships as well as my failed re-election campaign for Ottawa city commissioner in April 2023.”

Roalson and Less both thanked their supporters for standing by them.

According to the complaint, Doe was arrested and detained on April 24, 2022. Doe’s lawyers said cameras in the police station “captured video footage of (Doe) while she was partially and totally nude” and that the images were exchanged.

Despite the individual dismissals, the lawsuit remains pending in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.