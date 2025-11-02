Red Cross urges Illinois residents to test smoke alarms as clocks fall back Nov. 2

As daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 2, the American Red Cross is urging Illinois residents to test their smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly. (Photo provided)

As daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 2, the American Red Cross is urging Illinois residents to test their smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to safely get out,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO for the Red Cross of Illinois. “Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get to a safer place. When daylight saving time ends this weekend, test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

This year, local Red Cross volunteers have assisted more than 6,500 people affected by nearly 1,400 home fires in Illinois. Home fires make up the majority of the approximately 65,000 disasters the Red Cross responds to nationwide each year.

The Red Cross recommends testing smoke alarms when turning clocks back and replacing batteries if needed. They also advise:

Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replacing smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, as sensors can lose sensitivity over time.

Practicing a two-minute home fire escape plan to ensure everyone can exit quickly.

Planning at least two escape routes from every room and designating a safe meeting spot outside the home.

For more information, including tips on creating an escape plan, visit redcross.org/fire or download the free Red Cross Emergency app.

The Red Cross may assist those who cannot afford smoke alarms or who need help installing them. Contact your local Red Cross chapter for assistance.

Since 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign has saved at least 2,284 lives by educating families, helping create escape plans, and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas nationwide. Learn more at redcross.org/homefires.