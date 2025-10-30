Tino’s, last shoe repair shop in La Salle County, closing after 40 years

The last shoe repair shop in La Salle County is closing. Tino’s Shoe & Boot Repair in Ottawa is shuttering after 40 years. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Tino’s Shoe & Boot Repair in Ottawa is shuttering after 40 years.

In a statement posted to social media by the family of the business, Brittany (Rubio) Ahrendsen, Tyler Ahrendsen and Kathy Rubio said the decision did not come easily, as this shop has been more than just a place of work, but a place of connection, craftsmanship, and community.

We are deeply grateful for your trust, loyalty, and friendship over the years,” the statement said. “It has been an honor to repair your shoes, restore your leather goods, and share in so many conversations along the way.”

The shop at 217 W. Main St. will close in a few weeks. An exact date has not been announced. Current jobs will be finished and new jobs will not be accepted.

“Please feel free to stop in and show your support as this was not an easy decision,” read the statement.

Tino Rubio ran the shop until he died in 2023. Rubio began as an apprentice at 16, taking over 11 years later and buying the business in 1985, according to a 1988 Daily Times article. He learned the craft from Bill Salomone, who died in 1978. That same year, the original store, called Salomone’s, located next to the Roxy Theater, burned down. It moved to 221 W. Main St. and by then Rubio had bought the business and diversified by selling antiques.

Rubio moved his store to 1015 La Salle St., where it remained until 2019, when he relocated to its current location.

