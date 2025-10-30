Marquette Academy receives national grade ranking

Marquette Academy recently announced it was nationally recognized as one of the best schools in America by Niche, the country’s leading research platform for kindergarten through 12th-grade schools and colleges.

The academy was awarded an overall A grade for 2026.

The A grade ranks Marquette Academy among the top 10 percent of schools nationwide. The academy is the only LaSalle County high school and one of three grade schools in the country to receive an A ranking.

The ranking highlights Marquette Academy’s performance across various evaluated areas. The evaluations included academic excellence, extracurricular opportunities, and student, parent, and alumni feedback. Niche used data sources such as the U.S. Department of Education and user reviews. To view Marquette Academy’s profile and the complete 2026 rankings list, visit niche.com.

“This recognition is a testament to our teachers’ passion, our students’ commitment, and our families’ support,” Marquette Academy principal Brooke Rick said in a news release. “At Marquette, we strive to provide not just strong academics, but a foundation of values and faith that prepares our students for life.”

“We are honored to be recognized among the best schools in the nation,” Marquette Academy admissions and enrollment director Nikki Speire also said in the news release. “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and faith-centered community that make Marquette such a special place for students to learn and grow.”

The academy will also host a freshman open house for seventh and eighth-graders families at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19. The open house features guided campus tours, financial aid and scholarship information, prizes and drawings, dual college credit and degree programs information, and an athletics, clubs, and organizations activity fair.

Marquette Academy is located at 1000 Paul St. in Ottawa.

For more information, visit marquetteacademy.net.