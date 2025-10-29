Peru library events set for November

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host several events and programs in November.

The events schedule includes:

Tween Scene: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4. Participants can learn about Dia De Los Muertos. The program also includes games and crafts. The program is intended for children ages nine to 11. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4. Participants can learn about Dia De Los Muertos. The program also includes games and crafts. The program is intended for children ages nine to 11. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229. Kids Stem Lab: Fall Science: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Attendees will be able to participate in fall-themed science experiments. The lab is open to children ages five to eight. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Attendees will be able to participate in fall-themed science experiments. The lab is open to children ages five to eight. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229. Brick Builders: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18. Participants can build Lego creations. The program is intended for children.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18. Participants can build Lego creations. The program is intended for children. Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Attendees will be able to participate in tactile explorative play with fall sensory bins. The event is intended for children ages one to four. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Attendees will be able to participate in tactile explorative play with fall sensory bins. The event is intended for children ages one to four. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229. Books and Babies: 9:30 a.m. Mondays. The program features stories, songs, playing, and rhymes. The program is open to babies ages six weeks to 23 months.

9:30 a.m. Mondays. The program features stories, songs, playing, and rhymes. The program is open to babies ages six weeks to 23 months. Thursday Tots: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. The event includes crafts, songs, rhymes, and stories. The event is intended for children ages two to four. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

9:30 a.m. Thursdays. The event includes crafts, songs, rhymes, and stories. The event is intended for children ages two to four. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229. Teen Game Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Participants can compete in a games tournament to win prizes. Snacks will be served. The game night is open to teens in sixth through 12th grades.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Participants can compete in a games tournament to win prizes. Snacks will be served. The game night is open to teens in sixth through 12th grades. Anime and Manga Club: 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, in the library’s lower-level meeting room. Attendees will be able to discuss their favorite manga and anime, learn about new series, and connect with fans. Snacks will be served. The club is intended for teens.

3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, in the library’s lower-level meeting room. Attendees will be able to discuss their favorite manga and anime, learn about new series, and connect with fans. Snacks will be served. The club is intended for teens. Wellness Wednesday with In-Home Care: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. The event includes free blood glucose, blood pressure, and pulse ox health screenings. Participants must fast eight to 12 hours before the blood glucose screenings. Attendees also will be able to learn about personalized home care. The event is open to adults.

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. The event includes free blood glucose, blood pressure, and pulse ox health screenings. Participants must fast eight to 12 hours before the blood glucose screenings. Attendees also will be able to learn about personalized home care. The event is open to adults. Medicare Education Program: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Participants can learn how to make informed healthcare decisions and understand Medicare options from Keystone Retirement Solutions employees Kevin Pummill and Caleb Graybeal. The program is intended for adults.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Participants can learn how to make informed healthcare decisions and understand Medicare options from Keystone Retirement Solutions employees Kevin Pummill and Caleb Graybeal. The program is intended for adults. Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Attendees will be able to watch a movie screening. The screening is open to adults.

For more information, visit perulibrary.org.