Peru library to host Medicare Education Program Nov. 5

The Peru Public Library will host a free Medicare Education Program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. (Derek Barichello)

The Peru Public Library will host a free Medicare Education Program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Attendees can learn about what Medicare is and how it works, what Medicare covers, how Medicare is changing the area, and what long-term care Medicare covers. The program will also cover original Medicare details, how to understand Medicare drug coverage, and the pros, cons, and differences between Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. The program will be led by Keystone Retirement Solutions employees Kevin Pummill and Caleb Graybeal.

The Peru Public Library is located at 1409 11th St. in Peru.

For more information, email mpack@perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229, ext. 213