Bureau County Grand Jury: Oct. 17, 2025

The Bureau County Grand Jury considered the following cases on Oct. 17. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Grand Jury considered the following cases on Oct. 17.

Anthony A. Williams, 46, of Rock Island, was indicted for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury and driving while his license was revoked. He allegedly fled after a motorcycle crash that injured a passenger and was driving despite a revoked license with prior convictions. Williams is on pretrial release.

Rogelio Rojo, 32, of Dalzell, faces charges of residential burglary and burglary for allegedly breaking into two buildings in Spring Valley with the intent to steal. He remains in custody following a detention hearing.

Chawn R. Vasquez, 43, of Peru, was indicted for burglary of a motor vehicle, accused of entering a vehicle to commit theft. Vasquez is on pretrial release.

Kerry L. Capps, 38, of Princeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is detained on unrelated matters.

Jeremiah J. Widmer, 45, of Princeton, faces disorderly conduct for making a false report to a public safety agency and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle on separate occasions. Widmer is on pretrial release.

James M. Bermes, 43, of Princeton, was indicted for domestic battery, accused of physical contact of an insulting nature with a family member. He has two prior domestic battery convictions and is currently detained.

State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson, First Assistant State’s Attorney Donna J. Engels, Assistant State’s Attorney William Brozovich, and Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. The cases were presented before Judges Geno Caffarini and James Andreoni.

There was one suppressed case.

These indictments are accusations; all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.