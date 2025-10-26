Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter seeks new members

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting community members to apply to become prospective DAR members. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting community members to apply to become prospective DAR members.

The chapter will accept members who can track their ancestry to the armed services during the American Revolutionary War. The DAR also will accept ancestors serving in wartime activities such as financial assistance, taking the Loyalty Oath, or serving in a government position.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their ancestry to someone who contributed to the American Revolutionary War. The DAR has over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and internationally.

The organization members provide hours of volunteer service to local communities annually. DAR chapters also participate in projects to promote education, patriotism, and historic preservation. The organization has had over one million members join since 1890.

For more information, visit ildar.org or call 815-437-9111.