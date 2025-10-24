Ottawa approves police vehicle agreements

The Ottawa City Council approved two agreements involving vehicles for the Police Department during their meeting on Tuesday night.
Commissioner Tom Ganiere said Ottawa will lease a new detective vehicle from Bill Walsh Automotive Group under the same terms as past leases.
The one-year agreement runs from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026, for $600 per vehicle per month, or $1,200 total. The city can also pay the full $14,400 up front for the year, according to city documents.
Council members also approved buying a new replacement squad car, a 2025 Ford Utility Interceptor, from Terry’s Ford in Peotone for $45,924.
Ganiere said the new vehicle will replace a squad car that was wrecked, with insurance covering nearly the entire cost.