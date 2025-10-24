Bureau Valley School board holds October 2025 meeting

The Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the District Office in Manlius. (BCR photo)

The Bureau Valley School District 340 Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the district office in Manlius.

During the meeting, BVN Principal Kristie Cady introduced Nyla Thompson, the district’s Wyanet Pre-K teacher, and Nicole Creekpaum, the Wyanet Pre-K parent coordinator.

The district recently completed a state audit of its Pre-K program for the 2024–25 school year. Bureau Valley retained its Gold status, a mark of program excellence that other districts often seek to emulate.

The audit covered all aspects of the program, including classroom instruction and playground safety. District staff work diligently to ensure every child starts school with a strong foundation.

No public comment was made.

After a closed session, the board reviewed reports from principals and directors.

BVHS Principal Duane Price presented information about the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy, a new opportunity for students who demonstrate proficiency in English and another language. The seal, awarded based on ACT scores and additional assessments like STAMP, can earn students college credit toward foreign language requirements.

Price said Spanish teacher Pam Geerts is exploring preparatory classes for the new exam, and a practice test will be available once the district purchases STAMP licenses.

BVHS Athletic Director Philip Przybyla congratulated Wyatt Novotney on winning the IHSA Class 1A State Golf Championship.

The board approved the following:

Minutes from the Sept. 23 meeting

Activity account reports

Monthly financial and treasurer’s reports

Bills totaling $2,271,162.26 and payroll of $931,034.58

Addition of a BVHS activity fund account for the Class of 2029

Multiple construction bid packages for gymnasium, classroom, and weight room projects from Knapp Concrete Contractors, Titan Industries, and DuKane Precast Inc., totaling approximately $1.9 million for site work, concrete, steel, and precast walls

The 2025 tentative tax levy

Employment of new sponsors and coaches for the 2026–27 school year

Chris Tyra of Midwest Construction Professionals and Andrew Macklin of Larson Darby Group outlined the bid process for the district’s gymnasium and classroom additions and weight room expansion. Tyra said bidding the entire project at once allows the district to benefit from economies of scale and avoid higher costs from rebidding later.

The total bid amount is $8.19 million, with contingencies and potential value engineering options to reduce costs.

Board members discussed project details, including the impact on parking and future maintenance costs. The weight room expansion will accommodate growing enrollment in fitness classes and allow junior high students access.

Superintendent Jason Stabler presented the tentative tax levy, noting the district’s estimated assessed valuation has increased. The levy increase is under 5%, so a Truth in Taxation hearing is not currently required, but may be advertised as a precaution.

Stabler said the district expects a continued decrease in the overall tax rate, with higher individual property assessments driving increased tax bills.

The district’s current fund balance is $27.4 million, with much reserved for the building project. Stabler emphasized the district’s careful financial management amid declining state and federal funding.

Stabler also reported that the district received occupancy approval for the new greenhouse. Demolition of the former Manlius Elementary building has begun, with Trinity Lutheran Church hosting the Manlius bus stop during construction.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24.