Ottawa Center for the Arts to host free open house at new downtown campus

The Ottawa Center for the Arts will hold a free sneak preview open house for its new downtown campus from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the campus, located in The Abbey and The Great Hall buildings, 910 Columbus St.

The open houses include guided tours, art displays, and teaser performances. Refreshments will be served. Attendees can discuss the landmark building’s potential uses and development plans with representatives from the arts center.

The Ottawa Center for the Arts will also hold “A Spooky Organ Concert” at 6:30 p.m. in The Great Hall. The concert features various musical artists performing with spooky decorations.

The development plans include hosting various cultural experiences and showcasing local, regional and national music, theater, cinema and visual arts productions. The buildings will also be available to rent for private events such as weddings, celebrations, corporate functions and fundraising galas.

“It’s not too early to think about booking events,” Ottawa Center for the Arts board chair Christine Benson said in a news release.

The art center’s goal will be to preserve the buildings and reinforce downtown Ottawa as an exciting and meaningful destination.

“We envision these spaces as vibrant, welcoming and inspiring hubs that honor their history while creating new opportunities for creativity, performance and connection,” Ottawa Center for the Arts director Anne Badger also said in the new release.