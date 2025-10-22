Ottawa takes over section of Champlain Street from La Salle County

A portion of Champlain Street in Ottawa will now fall under city maintenance after the council approved a jurisdictional transfer from La Salle County. City crews already plow the roadway during the winter. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council approved taking over control of a section of Champlain Street in north Ottawa from La Salle County during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The stretch covers about 0.94 miles, running from roughly 422 feet north of Cherie Lane to East Etna Road. The change means the city will now be responsible for maintaining that portion of the road instead of the county.

Commissioner Marla Pearson said the county asked the city to make the transfer. She noted the road is in good condition and that city crews already plow it in the winter, so it makes sense.

“It just makes sense to just agree to that and continue on through,” Pearson said.

With the transfer approved, the section of Champlain Street will now become part of Ottawa’s street system as winter approaches.