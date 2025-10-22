No updating voter info at La Salle County for three weeks

The La Salle County Clerk’s Office is switching to a new voter registration system and will be unable to make updates for several weeks.

In a Wednesday news release, the clerk’s office said the next phase of the update will cause a period of about three weeks during which the office will not be able to update information within the current voter registration system.

The clerk’s office will be able to access the data, but not make changes.

“Once we can access the data again, it will take a little time to get everything updated,” according to the release. “We ask for your patience during this time period.

“If you are a candidate, with a party, or otherwise entitled to a voter list, we will be able to give you the last available information that we can access at that time.”

For questions, contact the La Salle County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202