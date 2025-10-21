Roxy Cinemas to reopen Oct. 24 after bathroom, lobby renovations

Roxy Cinemas in Ottawa will reopen this week after undergoing renovations.

“Our team has been hard at work renovating the bathrooms, lobby, and concessions area,” Josh Ward, director of operations for VIP Cinemas, said in a statement. “We know it will provide a noticeably better experience for all guests and allow them to enjoy a clean, low-priced movie with the same friendly faces they are used to seeing at the movies.”

Movies are expected to resume on Friday, Oct. 24.

