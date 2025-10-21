Heritage Tractor to host Halloween Howl event Oct. 25

Heritage Tractor will host a Halloween Howl event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25, at all its dealership locations (Photo provided by Matt Holland)

Heritage Tractor will host a Halloween Howl event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25, at all its dealership locations.

Attendees will be able to trick-or-treat at various tractors. The event also features a costume contest, children’s photo station, and treats. Children will also receive a free John Deere toy tractor while supplies last.

Participants can enter their children in a costume contest. Prizes will be awarded. To enter the contest, post a picture to Facebook with the tag “@HeritageTractor.”

Heritage Tractor’s Illinois Valley locations include:

Heritage Tractor: 1501 Fifth St., Lacon.

Heritage Tractor: 1701 S. 13th Ave., Mendota.

Heritage Tractor: 20144 County Road 1800 N., Princeton.

Heritage Tractor: 29987 N. 300 E Road, Streator.

Heritage Tractor is a full-service John Deere dealership that provides agricultural and outdoor equipment, certified service, and OEM parts.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events.