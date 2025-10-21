Heritage Tractor to host Halloween Howl event Oct. 25

Heritage Tractor will host a Halloween Howl event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25, at all its dealership locations.
Attendees will be able to trick-or-treat at various tractors. The event also features a costume contest, children’s photo station, and treats. Children will also receive a free John Deere toy tractor while supplies last.
Participants can enter their children in a costume contest. Prizes will be awarded. To enter the contest, post a picture to Facebook with the tag “@HeritageTractor.”
Heritage Tractor’s Illinois Valley locations include:
- Heritage Tractor: 1501 Fifth St., Lacon.
- Heritage Tractor: 1701 S. 13th Ave., Mendota.
- Heritage Tractor: 20144 County Road 1800 N., Princeton.
- Heritage Tractor: 29987 N. 300 E Road, Streator.
Heritage Tractor is a full-service John Deere dealership that provides agricultural and outdoor equipment, certified service, and OEM parts.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events.