Ottawa Museum wins grant for Civil War documentaries

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum has received a Creative Projects Grant from the Illinois Arts Council to produce documentaries on two Civil War–era Ottawa citizens.

The project, titled “Tale of Two Bluffs,” focuses on General William H.L. Wallace and John Hossack, who took different paths to fight slavery. Museum researchers and videographers are scripting and filming the documentaries.

The grant will fund post-production audio work by Chris Vallillo. The Wallace documentary, “Forgotten Valor: The Life and Death of General W.H.L. Wallace,” will premiere at the museum on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Hossack and Jim Gray film is expected to debut next summer.

Museum staff thanked the Illinois Arts Council for its support.