Ottawa library events set for November

The Reddick Public Library District, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host several programs and events in November.
The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26. The Reddick Public Library District also will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 27.
The events schedule includes:
- Day of the Dinosaur StoryWalk: 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Attendees will be able to walk around outside and listen to a story. Participants can also wear dinosaur costumes. The event is intended for children.
- The Loop Group: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, 8, 15, and 22. Participants can learn how to crochet or knit. The group is open to adults.
- Manga Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Attendees will be able to discuss “Delicious in Dungeon” and its anime adaptation. The club is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Girls Who Code Club: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Participants can learn about A.I. The club will use the Girls Who Code Curriculum. Club tutorials will also be available online at hq.girlswhocode.com/. The club is open to students in third through fifth grades and in sixth through 12th grades.
- Monthly Kit: Maple: Monday, Nov. 3. The kits feature recipes and decorative fall ornaments. Participants will be limited to one kit. The kits are available while supplies last. The kits will be intended for adults.
- Story Time at the Woodland: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa. Attendees will be able to listen to stories and music, create a craft, and hike. The story time is open to children. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509.
- Illinois Department of Natural Resources Fossil Kit: Tuesday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 16. Participants will be able to use the kit to explore fossils. The kit is loaned by Starved Rock State Park. The fossils will be provided first-come, first-served.
- Ready, Set, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, 11, 18, and 25. The event includes themed stories, songs, and crafts. The event is intended for children ages three to five.
- T-Rexplorers: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4. The T-Rexplorers will share dinosaur dig stories, show off dinosaur fossils, and share their latest discoveries. Participants will also be greeted by Ranger the T. rex. The program is open to children. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509.
- Shake, Rattle, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Attendees can participate in themed songs, stories, and a craft. The event is open to children ages newborn to three.
- DIY Buttons: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Participants will be able to design buttons with a button maker. The program is intended for children in seventh through 12th grades,
- Dino Extravaganza: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Attendees can build a dinosaur and create a dino mask. The event is open to children in preschool through second grade.
- Bingo: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to play bingo to win gift cards. The program is intended for adults.
- Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Attendees can be screened for blood pressure, oxygen level, blood glucose, and cholesterol. The screenings will be performed by OSF OnCall Connect. Participants are encouraged to hydrate before testing. The event is open to adults. Walk-ins will be accepted only.
- Little Women Radio Play: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. Participants will be able to watch the Pop-Up-Players LTD. theater group perform a radio broadcast of “Little Women.” The program is intended for adults.
- Board of Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10. Attendees can view the board’s monthly meeting.
- Dino Eye Magnet: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12. Participants will be able to make a dinosaur eye magnet and race flying pterodactyls. The event is open to children in third through sixth grades.
- Wednesday Evening Book Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12. Attendees can discuss the novel “Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride. The book group is intended for adults.
- Midwest Lumberjack Legends and Lore: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13. Participants will be able to listen to stories about supernatural events and mysterious creatures in the woods. The program will be led by author and paranormal researcher Chad Lewis. The program is open to adults.
- Tech Time: 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Nov. 14. Attendees can receive hands-on technology assistance from library staff. The event is intended for adults.
- Escape the Study Room Game: Perfect Pumpkin: Sunday, Nov. 16, to Sunday, Nov. 30. Teams of four will have 45 minutes to solve pumpkin riddles to escape a room and win prizes. Attendees can reserve a room or walk in. The escape room is open to children and teens.
- Mystery Monday Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17. Participants can discuss the novel “Zero Days” by Ruth Warewill. Book copies will be available at the library for check-out. The club is intended for adults.
- Dungeons and Dragons: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17. Attendees will be able to participate in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Participants can also bring their own campaigns. The program is open to children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Illinois Libraries Present: Kenji López-Alt: A Journey Through Food and Science: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18. Participants can learn about cooking insights, techniques, and foodie exploration from cookbook author, New York Times food columnist, and Serious Eats director J. Kenji López-Alt. The event is intended for adults. Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/KenjiLopez-Alt. Attendees in need of accommodations can email illinoislibrariespresent@ila.org.
- Kid’s Book Club: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19. Attendees can discuss “The Great Thanksgiving Escape by Mark Fearing and do a Thanksgiving STEAM challenge. Book copies will be available to check out from the children’s department. The club is open to children in kindergarten through second grade.
- Voter Registration: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19. Participants will be able to register to vote. Attendees must bring a photo ID, proof of address, and be 18 years old or older by Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
- Radium Girls: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19. The La Salle County Historical Society will discuss the history of women who contracted radium poisoning from working at the Radium Dial and Luminous Processes plants in Ottawa. The event is intended for adults.
- Food for Thought Cookbook Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20. Attendees can discuss “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking” by Caroline Chambers. Participants also must create a recipe from the cookbook and share recipe opinions. The club is open to adults.
- Understanding Memory and Aging: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Participants will be able to learn about possible memory problem signs, age-related forgetfulness, and preventative memory loss measures. The program will be led by Spry Physical Therapy and Geriatric Wellness speech-language pathologist Mary Yuhas. The program is intended for adults.
- Homeschool Art: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24. Attendees can explore an artist’s work and create an art piece inspired by the artist’s style. Participants should wear clothes that can get messy.
- Silent Book Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25. Participants will be able to read or work on a project or schoolwork. Snacks will also be served. The club is open to children in seventh through 12th grades.
- Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25. Attendees can create feast-themed Lego builds. The Lego creations may be displayed in the library’s children’s department.
- Stacks and Snacks Cinema: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26. Participants will be able to watch a screening of the 2025 “Lilo and Stitch” adaptation. The movie is rated PG. Popcorn and crafts will also be provided.
- Crafter Hours: Holiday Felt Garland: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Attendees can create a felt holiday garland. The event is intended for adults. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.