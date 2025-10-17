Princeton Fire Department holds annual open house

The Princeton Fire Department recently held its annual open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11. (Photo provided by Princeton Fire Department)

The Princeton Fire Department recently held its annual open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11.

The open house featured a children’s firefighter-themed obstacle course. Children carried a fire hose, crawled through a tube, moved around pylons, dragged a rescue mannequin, and knocked down inflatable flames with a water hose.

Firefighters demonstrated the department’s extrication tools. Attendees also viewed a controlled burn and learned about fire spread dynamics and fire safety techniques. A complimentary lunch featuring hot dogs and chips was served.

The Princeton Fire Department is located at 2 S. Main St. in Princeton.