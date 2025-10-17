Shaw Local

Princeton Fire Department holds annual open house

Visitors saw fire safety demos, controlled burn, and enjoyed free lunch on Oct. 11

The Princeton Fire Department recently held its annual open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11.

By Kate Santillan

The open house featured a children’s firefighter-themed obstacle course. Children carried a fire hose, crawled through a tube, moved around pylons, dragged a rescue mannequin, and knocked down inflatable flames with a water hose.

Firefighters demonstrated the department’s extrication tools. Attendees also viewed a controlled burn and learned about fire spread dynamics and fire safety techniques. A complimentary lunch featuring hot dogs and chips was served.

The Princeton Fire Department is located at 2 S. Main St. in Princeton.

