Marseilles Church of the Nazarene to host retirement open house

The Marseilles Church of the Nazarene will host an open house to celebrate Reverend Bill Clark’s retirement from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, in the church’s fellowship hall.

Participants can celebrate Clark’s retirement from the church’s ministry. Cake, food, and refreshments will be served.

Clark began serving Illinois and Oklahoma churches in January of 1989. He has worked for the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene since December 1998.

Marseilles Church of the Nazarene is located at 1292 Morris Road in Marseilles.