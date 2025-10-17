Illinois Extension to hold ‘Eating for Bone Health’ class Oct. 27 in Walnut

The University of Illinois Extension will hold an “Eating for Bone Health” class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Walnut Public Library, 101 Heaton St (Photo provided by Walnut Public Library)

Attendees will be able to learn about how to build better bone health and risk factors, what foods are good for bones, how much calcium and Vitamin D bones need, and why physical activity maintains good bone health. Participants can also create a bone-healthy snack mix and receive take-home recipes to promote bone health.

The class will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/boneswalnut or call 815-224-0894.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.