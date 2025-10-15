Seneca volleyball advances to Tri-County Tournament title match: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Seneca d. St. Bede 25-19, 25-9: In the semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Granville, the No. 3-seeded Fighting Irish advanced to Thursday’s championship match with a win over the No. 2 seed Bruins on Tuesday.

Seneca (19-7) — which will play top-seeded Henry-Senachwine at 7 p.m. — was led by Brooklyn Sheedy (10 kills), Graysen Provance (17 assists, five kills) and Tessa Krull (five kills, five blocks).

Henry-Senachwine d. Dwight 25-9, 22-25, 25-16: In the semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Granville, the No. 5-seeded Trojans battled, but fell to the No. 1 Mallards and will now play St. Bede at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the third-place match.

Somonauk d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-18, 25-23: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 15-7 overall and 7-1 in Little Ten Conference play with the victory over the Royals.

Somonauk was led by Brooke Bahrey (17 points, 18 assists), Aubrey Chiavario (five kills, two blocks), Abby Hohmann (three kills, three assists), Ady Werner (nine kills), Ella Punsalan (three kills) and Calli Snider (nine points, five digs).

LeRoy d. Flanagan-Cornell 25-17, 25-21: At Flanagan, the Falcons (16-11, 3-8) dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match to the Panthers.

Morris d. Ottawa 25-23, 24-26, 25-20: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates fell to 8-19-2 overall and 1-6 in Interstate 8 Conference action with the home loss.

Parkview Christian d. Sandwich 21-25, 25-12, 15-8: At Yorkville, the Indians dropped to 6-20 on the season.

Girls tennis

Ottawa 4, Mendota 1: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates (13-0) closed out an undefeated dual season with the win over the Trojans.

In singles, Raegan Davis picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win, while the doubles teams of Zulee Moreland/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-1, 6-1), Brooklyn Byone/Rylee Harsted (6-3, 6-1) and Gracie Polancic/Caitlyn Trettenero (6-0, 6-1) were all victorious.

On Saturday at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament, Ottawa (21 points) finished second behind champion Morris (27).

Moreland/Hernandez-Solis at No. 1 doubles and Byone/Harsted at No. 2 doubles claimed titles. Polancic/Trettenero placed second at No. 3 doubles, while Reece Purcell (No. 1) and Laurel Fischer (No. 2) both placed fifth in singles.

Streator 5, St. Bede 0: At Peru, the Bulldogs topped the Bruins to finish the regular season with a 9-6 record.