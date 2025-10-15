Marshall-Putnam 4-H club celebrates 2025 growing season

The Learn Grow Share SPIN Club recently held a family cookout and pumpkin harvest to celebrate the conclusion of its 2025 growing season. (Photo provided by Catrina Rawson of FarmWeek)

The Learn Grow Share SPIN Club recently held a family cookout and pumpkin harvest to celebrate the conclusion of its 2025 growing season.

The event celebrated the 742 pounds of produce harvested by the club members.

The club members began to meet to explore topics including seed starting, soil health, garden planning, beneficial insects, nutrient needs, and wildlife management in February of 2025. The club applied the skills to connect with the community through agriculture, grow food, and develop leadership skills.

The produce was donated to the Henry United Methodist Church and Putnam County Public Library District McNabb branch’s Blessing Boxes. The boxes provide fresh and healthy food to families in two counties.

“This season wasn’t just about gardening; it was about growth in every sense,” SPIN Club leader Bethany Harrison said in a news release. “Our youth showed real dedication, and the impact they’ve made in the community is something to be proud of.”

Harrison and 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Anne Scheel began planning for the club’s upcoming growing season. The upcoming season includes increasing outreach, expanding in-bed irrigation, and hands-on learning and community service engagement opportunities. The growing season is set to begin in February of 2026.

The Learn Grow Share SPIN Club is a part of Marshall-Putnam 4-H and focuses on developing life skills through through experiential education in agriculture, leadership, and civic responsibility. To enroll in the club, visit Zsuite.org.

For more information, call 309-364-2356 or visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp.