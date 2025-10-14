Olivero announces candidacy for circuit judge

Retired United States Administrative Law Judge Melissa Oilvero is seeking election as a Circuit Judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit, La Salle, Bureau, and Grundy Counties. (Photo provided by Melissa Olivero)

Retired U.S. Administrative Law Judge Melissa Oilvero is running for circuit Judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit, which includes La Salle, Bureau, and Grundy counties.

Olivero announced her bid in a Tuesday release. The judgeship she seeks is currently held by Michelle A. Vescogni, a recent appointee.

Olivero served 14 years as an administrative law judge for the U.S. government and 23 years as a federal employee. Most recently, she served as a Judge for the National Labor Relations Board, hearing and deciding complex unfair labor practice cases. Olivero was merit-selected for her position, meaning she was chosen based on written and verbal test scores from over 1,000 candidates.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of the United States as a Judge,” she said, “and I look forward to serving the citizens of the 13th Judicial Circuit as a circuit judge.”

Olivero is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, having served eight years as a military police officer. She is a former assistant La Salle County state’s attorney. She formed and led the county’s first domestic violence prosecution unit and obtained $1 million in federal funding for the unit. She also served in the juvenile division and prosecuted elder abuse and sexual abuse cases in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

She has tried more than 100 bench and jury trials in La Salle County misdemeanor and felony courts. Olivero previously served as a federal field attorney investigating and prosecuting labor-relations cases. Olivero further spent time in private practice, defending individuals, medical professionals, hospitals, nursing homes, and municipalities in negligence actions.

Olivero is a community volunteer. She served 10 years on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees and spent four years as board chairman. Olivero has also coached baseball, basketball, bowling, golf, scholastic bowl and mock trial. She is a member of Rotary, Zonta Club of La Salle-Peru, IVCC’s 21st Century Scholars Society, Scouting, and the American Legion. She is an award-winning member of many bar associations, including the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, La Salle County Bar Association, National Association of Women Judges, and Federal Administrative Law Judges Conference, in which she served as the nationally-elected treasurer.

“I hope the voters recognize my full commitment to our community and my history of protecting the most vulnerable in our society,” she said. “I understand the impact of judicial decisions on both the parties and the community. I remain dedicated to providing fair and impartial justice for all.”

Olivero holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a juris doctor, magna cum laude, from Northern Illinois University College of Law. She was recognized as NIU’s Alumni of the Year for Law in 2014.

She resides in Peru with her husband, attorney Doug Olivero, and their two sons. For more information about her campaign, visit www.olivero4judge.com.