Putnam County Food Pantry accepting Christmas basket forms

Volunteers fill baskets on Thursday, Dec, 14, 2023 at the Putnam County Food Pantry in Granville. In collaboration with Toys in the Pantry, organizations, businesses, churches and schools from across the county the pantry is distributing over 100 Christmas baskets to local families in need. This is the 36th year the pantry has sponsored the basket project. The baskets contain food and gifts for children and senior citizens. (Scott Anderson)

The Putnam County Food Pantry will partner with local schools, churches, and organizations to prepare Christmas baskets for needy Putnam County families.

The baskets feature children’s toys and clothes, senior citizens’ gifts, and Christmas breakfast and dinner food. The Christmas baskets can be picked up from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Granville United Church of Christ’s Bonnuchi Hall, 103 Church St. Food pantry volunteers will bring the baskets to the basket recipients’ vehicles.

Families wishing to receive a basket must complete and return the request form or call 815-339-6480 before Sunday, Nov. 2. The families must include a wish list for children featuring toys they like, if the children’s ears are pierced, and types and names of books, music, activities, and jewelry. The forms are also available for clients at the food pantry. Participants must not fill out duplicate forms.

Putnam County Food Pantry clients will not receive a basket unless a form is completed. The baskets will only be delivered to recipients without transportation access or who are shut-in. The deliveries are set for Saturday, Dec. 13. Basket recipients should be home for the delivery.