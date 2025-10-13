Aria Nouveau to perform in Ottawa concert series

Aria Nouveau, featuring soprano Laura Auer and tenor John Riesen, will perform Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. at Central Intermediate School as part of the Ottawa Concert Association’s series.
The duo will present a mix of classical crossover, Broadway hits, opera favorites and popular music. Auer has appeared on VH1/Lifestyle Network and with multiple symphonies. Riesen is a finalist from “America’s Got Talent,” a Lincoln Center soloist, and has more than 4 million Spotify streams.
Tickets are $25 at the door, but a yearly membership for all four shows is available for $60.
For tickets, call Beth at 815-228-6474.