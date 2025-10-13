Aria Nouveau to perform in Ottawa concert series

Aria Nouveau will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa, in the next concert of the Ottawa Concert Association’s concert series. (Photo provided by Dale Wolf)

Aria Nouveau, featuring soprano Laura Auer and tenor John Riesen, will perform Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. at Central Intermediate School as part of the Ottawa Concert Association’s series.

The duo will present a mix of classical crossover, Broadway hits, opera favorites and popular music. Auer has appeared on VH1/Lifestyle Network and with multiple symphonies. Riesen is a finalist from “America’s Got Talent,” a Lincoln Center soloist, and has more than 4 million Spotify streams.

Tickets are $25 at the door, but a yearly membership for all four shows is available for $60.

For tickets, call Beth at 815-228-6474.