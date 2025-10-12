Princeton library events set for October

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host several programs and events in October. (Shaw File photo)

The events schedule includes:

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16. Author Rachael Mellen will discuss her latest novel, “From Camp Douglas to Vicksburg: The Civil War Letters of William J. Kennedy, 55th Illinois Infantry, 1861–1863." The book tells the story of Civil War Veteran William Kennedy. Kennedy was a resident of La Salle. He volunteered to recruit a troop company in August of 1861. Kennedy participated in the battles of Shiloh, Corinth, Chickasaw Bayou, and the Siege of Vicksburg. “Samhain: The Celtic Roots of Halloween” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Attendees can listen to Celtic stories and songs performed by singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21. Attendees can listen to Celtic stories and songs performed by singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd. “Music of Four Centuries:” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform music ranging from the Renaissance through the 20th century.

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform music ranging from the Renaissance through the 20th century. “Gruesome Twosome: Charles Addams and Edward Gorey:” 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Participants can learn about the careers and art of cartoonists Edward Gorey and Charles Addams. The program will be led by historical presenter and storyteller Tricia Kelly.

For more information, visit princetonpl.org or call 815-875-1331.