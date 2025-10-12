Garden’s Gate Rebrands as Rivers Root, Plans Nonprofit and New Location

The garden center’s new home will be Heritage Harbor in Ottawa at 100 Harvest Lane, west of the River Run Dog Park. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

Garden’s Gate will soon be renamed Rivers Root as it seeks a status as a nonprofit organization.

Kayla and David Rivers announced the nonprofit will expand Garden’s Gate’s mission to include therapy gardens that promote healing and wellbeing, educational programs to teach horticulture and plant care, community partnerships with schools, shelters, and senior centers, among other locations, and cultivating fresh produce to support the community’s food pantries, shelters, and those in need.

In a social media post, Kayla and David Rivers provided their mission statement: Rivers Roots grows wellness, education, and community connection through the beauty of horticulture. By cultivating therapy gardens and offering hands-on classes, we provide spaces where people of all ages can heal, learn, and thrive together.

The garden center’s new home will be Heritage Harbor in Ottawa at 100 Harvest Lane, west of the River Run Dog Park. The Rivers said they will carry the same variety of plants and produce as Garden’s Gate has in the past.

They anticipate being open in the spring.

