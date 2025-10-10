Utica to purchase new police vehicle

Utica is buying a new police vehicle with a little help from the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board unanimously accepted a $42,242 donation from state’s attorney Joe Navarro to purchase a 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Mayor David Stewart said the village’s only cost is transferring existing equipment from the old cruiser to the new.

“That’s an excellent job getting that done,” Stewart said, extending thanks to Police Chief James Mandujano as well as the state’s attorney’s office.

The state’s attorney’s office periodically donates to local law enforcement using funds seized from drug dealers and traffickers.

In other matters, the village board:

-Scheduled trick-or-treating hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

-Approved $6,940 added to the approved budget for the Utica Dog Park Project

-Acquired 12 additional pieces of lighted Christmas decorations (cost: $6,038) for the poles recently added to downtown