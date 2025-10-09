Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet Oct. 15

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association President Bonnie Driver invites area retired educators to the next meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. (Shaw File photo)

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association President Bonnie Driver, invites area retired educators to the next meeting at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The meeting includes a catered luncheon. The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by Amy Spears, First State Bank Vista Club coordinator.

Spears will discuss First State Bank’s Vista Club. The Vista Club is the bank’s travel club. The club embarks on various trips, including day outings and international vacations. The Vista Club also offers various member-exclusive banking benefits.

Participants can attend the luncheon and program or just the program. Invite a retired colleague to attend as well, and spouses are always welcome. The menu includes fried chicken, salad, au gratin potatoes, pumpkin bars, water, iced tea, and lemonade.

The luncheon will be catered by Park Tavern and is by reservation only. To make a reservation, call 815-303-8982 or email cespel@ivnet.com. The reservations are due Oct. 10.

Like and follow the group’s Facebook page at Bureau County Retired Teachers-Illinois. For information, call 815-915-8470 or email bsdriver901@gmail.com.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend meetings. Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 annually, payable in April.