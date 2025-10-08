Streator murder suspect left video trail, prosecutors allege

Defense attorney Doug Kramarsic speaks to the jury during opening statements of the trial of Tyler Skerett on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. Skerett is charged with shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy on Easter Sunday this year. (Scott Anderson)

Shots were fired Easter Sunday in Streator’s business district and three men were struck. Camryn Merritte died and survivors Delargo Gullens and James Forbes wouldn’t cooperate with police. No gun was recovered.

But over a days-long investigation, police found video footage used to develop a suspect vehicle, a dark Chevy Cruze.

“In a few short days, they knew who they were looking for and where to find him,” prosecutor Jason Goode said during opening statements Tuesday in Skerett’s murder trial.

Skerett was later charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with murder and attempted murder. Skerett wouldn’t talk, either, but investigators said they retrieved “taunting” text messages Skerett allegedly sent to Camryn’s survivors.

A jury will decide later this week whether Skerett fired the shots that killed Merritte, 17, and injured Gullens and Forbes. He faces a minimum 45 years if convicted of first-degree murder and much more time if also convicted of attempted murder.

Skerett’s lawyers argued Tuesday that the video snippets and scattered evidence amount to “a house of cards” that won’t be enough to convict Skerett of murder.

“There is nothing forensic that ties him to the shooting,” Doug Kramarsic, assistant public defender, told jurors. “How can the state prove that Tyler fired the shots when they cannot even produce the weapon?”

The defense argues there are no eyewitnesses to place Skerett at the scene or with a gun. Video surveillance played so far showed the suspect Chevrolet Cruze traveling in Streator during the relevant time frame, but the driver couldn’t be seen in any images.

Prosecutors pledged to furnish evidence linking Skerett to the car. A forthcoming witness, Charles Spencer, is expected to testify to his role as an accessory. Kramarsic warned jurors to take anything Spencer might say with a grain of salt, as Spencer “cut a sweetheart deal with the state” in exchange for his testimony.

“His story won’t hold up and he has every reason to lie,” Kramarsic said.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.