Maitri awarded grant to support sober living residents

Wellness and Recovery with Maitri in Peru recently was awarded a grant by the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club to buy YMCA memberships, create hygiene wellness packs, and buy gift cards.

The hygiene wellness packs include everyday living essentials such as a hairbrush, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, and conditioner.

The Sober Living Facility’s goal is to help individuals learn independent living skills lost through addiction and long-term incarceration or treatment. The resident will also learn skills to gain employment, including creating a resume and completing a job interview. The hygiene wellness packs creation will help residents moving into the facility get started.

The organization will buy two $500 Walmart gift cards. The gift cards can help facility residents buy essential items. The gift card recipients will be accompanied by a peer recovery support specialist. The specialist’s role includes holding onto the gift card, completing the payment process, and walking with and guiding the gift card recipients.

The YMCA memberships will assist facility residents who have built a routine that includes using a gym. The memberships can assist the residents with maintaining their routine and essential wellness activities. Wellness and Recovery with Maitri stresses residential self-care.

Wellness and Recovery with Maitri is a nonprofit organization and the basis of the Maitri Path to Wellness buildings Sober Living Facility. The facility’s residents are originally from long-term inpatient facilities, jail, or prison, if nearly 30 days sober.