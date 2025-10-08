Crews respond to fire at Marquis Energy in Hennepin; one minor injury reported

Smoke billows from Marquis Energy as firefighters work to control a structure fire on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Hennepin. The fire was upgraded to a 5th alarm dispatching the (MABAS) Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire broke out around 11a.m. (Scott Anderson)

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Marquis Energy property in Hennepin early Wednesday afternoon.

Communications Manager Allison Schwingle said in an email that the fire involved the central maintenance building, a former steel mill building, at the facility.

“Local fire departments and emergency personnel are on site, and we are grateful for their quick response and support,” she said.

Schwingle said one minor injury has been reported, and the situation is expected to be under control within the next half hour.

Corn deliveries and ethanol production are unaffected, she said.

“The safety of our employees and community remains our top priority as we continue to work closely with first responders to manage the situation, Schwingle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.