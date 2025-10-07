Grateful Clay moving to downtown Ottawa in November

In November, Grateful Clay will reopen in downtown Ottawa at the site of the former Heartland by Hand, 231 W. Main St. (Stephanie Jaquins)

In November, Grateful Clay will reopen in downtown Ottawa at the site of the former Heartland by Hand, 231 W. Main St.

The doors to its barn studio in rural Ottawa will close Thursday, Oct. 30, to facilitate the move.

“Over the course of the last three years, we have grown to include memberships and classes — expanding until we no longer comfortably fit in the barn, “ read a post announcing on the business’s social media. “This is truly the space of my dreams. I can’t wait to bring my vision to life for all of you. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support.”

In addition to pottery classes, finished pottery pieces are for sale.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.