Streator murder suspect to stand trial, turns down deal

Tyler Skerett was offered a deal, prosecutors said Monday, if he pleaded guilty to murder. He turned it down. Now, he could face a near-life sentence if convicted of a shooting that killed a teen.

Tyler D. Skerett, 31, of Streator, also listed in Peru, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for jury selection. He is charged with multiple felonies led by first-degree murder (minimum sentence: 45 years) for the Easter Sunday shooting of a 17-year-old whose name has yet to be disclosed in official records or open court.

But Skerett could face much more time if convicted of additional charges including attempted murder for the shooting of two survivors.

Monday’s trial setting was the first in Skerett’s nearly six-month old case. La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni told Skerett she would grant a continuance if he wanted to give his lawyers more time to prepare for trial. Skerett declined.

“And are you making that decision freely and voluntarily?” Vescogni asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Skerett replied.

He told prosecutors “no,” too. Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Laura Hall said in open court the state offered Skerett a negotiated plea (prison time was not disclosed) if he pleaded guilty to murder, in which case the attempted murder charges would be dismissed.

New details are expected after the jury convenes for opening statements at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

To date, authorities have disclosed that Skerett was developed as a suspect after flock cameras showed a dark colored Chevrolet Cruze pull alongside a Hyundai at 5:51 p.m. April 20 at Main and Sterling streets in Streator. Shots were fired andstruck the occupants of the Hyundai, one of them fatally.

Flock cameras helped partially recreate the path of the Cruze, which bore “an identifiable defect” that helped investigators track it to a gas station. There, a subject was spotted in distinctive clothing subsequently linked to Skerett.

Court records also allege that Skerett fled to Minnesota and to the home of a family member. Skerett, records say, told his host he was wanted for murder. Skerett was promptly told to leave, records say, and then stole his host’s car.