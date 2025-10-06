La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 15- 30

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.

Anthony Charles Leftridge III of Sheridan and Tiffany Paris Smith of Chicago

Michael Anthony Roldan of Streator and Kimberlie Renee Helle of Streator

Zachary Michael Scott of Dwight and Misteree Ann Mangers of Seneca

Colton Joe Thomas Bramham of Peru and Thi Hanh Tran of Peru

Ethan Wyatt Nelson of Ottawa and Rachael Anne Barbaro of Ottawa

Fernando Melendez Soto of Chicago and Yvonne Aguilera of Marseilles

Brian Luke Hampson of Ottawa and Brittanee Lynn Henry of Ottawa

Kyle J. Missel of Streator and Kaley Rae Gisler of Minonk

Jinkang Jiang of La Salle and Xingwang Hu of La Salle

Alexander Jon Breitfelder of Grayslake and Erin Holly Mahan of Grayslake

Hayden Joseph Barichello of Streator and Olivia Margaret Starkey of Streator

Daniel Glenn Widdicombe of Dalzell and DreeAnn Kay Barr of Dalzell

Peyton James Sampson of La Salle and Haley Patricia Lunn of La Salle

Thomas Daniel Eskew of Streator and Jenny Jean Rathbun of Streator

Thomas Kennedy Mertel of Peru and Ashley Leigh Anderson of Peru

Matthew David Cupples of Ottawa and Kerri Sue Schunke of Ottawa

Kevin James Townsend of La Salle and Makenzie Diane Zulkowsky of Ottawa

Samuel Luis Polo of Naplate and Elizabeth Rose Sterling of Naplate

Dustin Michael Holland of Streator and Kaylee Louise Sroka of Streator

Hunter Alexander Ruth of Naplate and Caroline Elizabeth Moodie of Naplate

Jacob David Esposito of Coal City and Jessica Claire Warning of Coal City

Reilly Alan Sluder of La Salle and Karsyn Emma Brewer of La Salle

Benjamin Patrick Lakan of Ottawa and Stephanie Eugenia Brewer of Ottawa

Daniel Marek Freidenfelds of Lockport and Rachel Jean Marie Doody of Lockport

Isaiah Elias Johnson of Wilmington and Alexandria Marie Mombrun of Wilmington

Karch William Kowalczyk of Indianapolis, Ind. and Megan Lynn Pentecost Indianapolis, Ind.

Julio Cesar Dominguez of Gurnee and Ashley Nicole Kasprowicz of Gurnee

Colton Tyler Lewis of Seattle, WA and Alissa Caitlin Cullen of Seattle, WA

Aldo Daniel Salcido of La Salle and Kimberly Lynne Hotovy of La Salle

Michael Kermit Armstrong of Streator and Erica Marie Buzicky of Streator

Shane Anthony Strack of Lake Zurich and Brooke Megan Bollmann of Bloomington

Noah Xavier Fairall of Metamora and Savannah Nicole Magruder of Metamora

Benjamin Joseph Bollero of Aurora and Zoe Claire Cunningham of Aurora

Neil Joseph Hubert of Dillsburg, PA and Stephanie Ann Benson of Ottawa

Tyler Austin Rydholm of Rockford and Tiffany Renee Boe of Ottawa

Dakota Edward Barnes of Sandwich and Brittany Dawn LeCates of Sandwich