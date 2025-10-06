La Salle County marriage licenses: Sept. 15- 30

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.
Anthony Charles Leftridge III of Sheridan and Tiffany Paris Smith of Chicago
Michael Anthony Roldan of Streator and Kimberlie Renee Helle of Streator
Zachary Michael Scott of Dwight and Misteree Ann Mangers of Seneca
Colton Joe Thomas Bramham of Peru and Thi Hanh Tran of Peru
Ethan Wyatt Nelson of Ottawa and Rachael Anne Barbaro of Ottawa
Fernando Melendez Soto of Chicago and Yvonne Aguilera of Marseilles
Brian Luke Hampson of Ottawa and Brittanee Lynn Henry of Ottawa
Kyle J. Missel of Streator and Kaley Rae Gisler of Minonk
Jinkang Jiang of La Salle and Xingwang Hu of La Salle
Alexander Jon Breitfelder of Grayslake and Erin Holly Mahan of Grayslake
Hayden Joseph Barichello of Streator and Olivia Margaret Starkey of Streator
Daniel Glenn Widdicombe of Dalzell and DreeAnn Kay Barr of Dalzell
Peyton James Sampson of La Salle and Haley Patricia Lunn of La Salle
Thomas Daniel Eskew of Streator and Jenny Jean Rathbun of Streator
Thomas Kennedy Mertel of Peru and Ashley Leigh Anderson of Peru
Matthew David Cupples of Ottawa and Kerri Sue Schunke of Ottawa
Kevin James Townsend of La Salle and Makenzie Diane Zulkowsky of Ottawa
Samuel Luis Polo of Naplate and Elizabeth Rose Sterling of Naplate
Dustin Michael Holland of Streator and Kaylee Louise Sroka of Streator
Hunter Alexander Ruth of Naplate and Caroline Elizabeth Moodie of Naplate
Jacob David Esposito of Coal City and Jessica Claire Warning of Coal City
Reilly Alan Sluder of La Salle and Karsyn Emma Brewer of La Salle
Benjamin Patrick Lakan of Ottawa and Stephanie Eugenia Brewer of Ottawa
Daniel Marek Freidenfelds of Lockport and Rachel Jean Marie Doody of Lockport
Isaiah Elias Johnson of Wilmington and Alexandria Marie Mombrun of Wilmington
Karch William Kowalczyk of Indianapolis, Ind. and Megan Lynn Pentecost Indianapolis, Ind.
Julio Cesar Dominguez of Gurnee and Ashley Nicole Kasprowicz of Gurnee
Colton Tyler Lewis of Seattle, WA and Alissa Caitlin Cullen of Seattle, WA
Aldo Daniel Salcido of La Salle and Kimberly Lynne Hotovy of La Salle
Michael Kermit Armstrong of Streator and Erica Marie Buzicky of Streator
Shane Anthony Strack of Lake Zurich and Brooke Megan Bollmann of Bloomington
Noah Xavier Fairall of Metamora and Savannah Nicole Magruder of Metamora
Benjamin Joseph Bollero of Aurora and Zoe Claire Cunningham of Aurora
Neil Joseph Hubert of Dillsburg, PA and Stephanie Ann Benson of Ottawa
Tyler Austin Rydholm of Rockford and Tiffany Renee Boe of Ottawa
Dakota Edward Barnes of Sandwich and Brittany Dawn LeCates of Sandwich